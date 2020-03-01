Interview: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks with WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg isn’t making a stop in Hampton Roads this weekend, but he did sit down for an interview with WAVY.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor talked about how his military experience would shape his decision making if he were to become president, as well as his connection to our area.

“I know what it is, what it means to be sent to war on the orders of an American president,” Buttigieg told WAVY. “Our active duty military deserves a president who understands the stakes of decisions that are being made, but also our military service members and families deserve a commander in chief who will take care of them.”

Buttigieg is currently second in the delegate count, behind strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, but a projected Joe Biden win in South Carolina on Saturday could see him slip to third.

Experts expected a poorer performance for Buttigieg in South Carolina because he has struggled to gain support from minority voters.