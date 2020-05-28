International gun-trafficker faces prison time after pleading guilty to straw purchase scheme

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A New Jersey man pleaded guilty to using straw purchasers to obtain at least 25 handguns from federally licensed gun stores in Virginia and Georgia and then shipping them to the Dominican Republic.

“Straw purchasers are often literally arming criminals,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We will continue to aggressively pursue these cases, seek to obtain felony convictions, and work with local federally licensed firearms dealers and our partners at the ATF to stop the flow of illegally purchased firearms from hitting the street.”

Greilin Eurinio Santana-Munoz is a 31-year-old Dominican Republican citizen who is a convicted felon and was employed as a carnival worker. A statement released said he had an associate straw purchase 10 handguns from Virginia gun stores in Chantilly, Manassas, and Virginia Beach.

The ATF arrested Santana-Munoz in Georgia after agents witnessed another straw purchaser buy four handguns and deliver them to Santana-Munoz while he was in his vehicle outside the shop waiting.

Santana-Munoz now faces up to five years in prison for pleading guilty to aiding and abetting a co-conspirator causing a federally licensed gun store to maintain false records. He is expected to be sentenced on September 18.

“The intent of straw purchasing firearms is clear – to provide weapons to individuals who cannot possess them legally, generally for the commission of crimes,” said Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division. “This defendant’s plea concludes a multi-state and international investigation into his illegal activities, and we are grateful to the U.S. Attorney and our law enforcement partners for this successful outcome.”

Latest News