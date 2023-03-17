AUSTIN (KXAN) — The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes Friday.

The ICC said Putin and another Russian official were involved in the abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine. The announcement comes as tensions between Russia and Ukraine have intensified in the past few days.

The news of the arrest warrant comes as Putin prepares to host the president of China in Moscow next week—a visit the U.S. said it would be watching closely.

“It means a great deal—speaking out against Russia’s brutal aggression,” President Joe Biden said.

Biden hosted Ireland’s prime minister at the White House on Friday, where the two leaders, once again, pledged their support for Ukraine.

“We’ll stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

The international community is stepping up its support for Ukraine.

On Thursday, the president of Poland said his country plans to give Ukraine around a dozen fighter jets. Hours later, Slovakia announced it would send 13 of its own jets.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Friday the aircrafts would not change the outcome of the conflict—adding the warplanes would be subject to destruction.

“Russia is running out of capability and running out of friends,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

He added that while the international community rallied behind Ukraine, Russia was looking to China for support.

Moscow has denied the accusations, calling them outrageous and unacceptable, and the ICC said it’s now up to the international community to enforce the warrants as it does not have a police force of its own.