Inside the DMZ: Decades of Danger

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Over the next few hours, the leaders of North and South Korea could change the course of history.

South Korea’s president Moon Jae-In and Kim Jong-Un of North Korea will meet for the first time along the border of the nations, which have remained at war since the early 1950s.

The heads of state for both countries have met only twice since then, in 2000 and 2007.

The two are expected to talk about denuclearization of the north, which Kim has not promised, and potentially even arrange another high-level historic meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump.

The setting for the summit is the demilitarized zone, which divides the country along the 38th parallel and is considered the most heavily fortified border in the world.

10 On Your Side got an exclusive interview about what it’s like to serve in the DMZ, and how efforts by the Trump and Moon administrations could affect the countries it separates.

Fresh out of boot camp, Army specialist Keith Hookland served at what was then called Camp Kitty Hawk in the DMZ in 1981.

“They briefed us when we first came in and told us if anything did happen, we would be the first to go,” Hookland said. “Our life expectancy would probably be less than two or three hours.”

Hookland made it through some tense exchanges in Korea, went on to serve in Operation Desert Storm and eventually settled in Newport News.

In February, he caught a special report inside the DMZ on WAVY-TV 10.

“I don’t recognize any change at all, as far as the buildings, the layout,” he said. “It’s like it just froze in time.

In the years since Hookland’s service, however, the relationship along that border constantly changes, shifting from relatively quiet to the brink of nuclear warfare.

Last year, when Hookland watched video of North Korean soldiers shoot at a defector as he ran for the border, he knew things would intensify.

In Norfolk, Aaron Karp was watching closely, too.

“We’ve just come out of the most dangerous period since the 1970s,” said Karp, a professor at Old Dominion University, specializing in weapons proliferation and regional conflict.

All through last year, he watched as things kept ramping up.

Kim tested nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

On Twitter, Trump taunted and threatened back.

In February, the night before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, Kim showed off the full power of his military and weapons in a parade in Pyongyang.

But then, he seemed to pivot.

“If 2017 was the worst year in memory on the Korean peninsula, February 2018 was the strangest,” Karp said.

Just after the military parade, he sent a delegation led by his sister to the games. North and South Korea marched into the opening ceremony under a unified flag.

Karp calls Kim’s “charm offensive” a major diplomatic success for the isolated nation.

“North Korea got from that recognition from the international community, they got recognition from the United States, they ended a very severe war fear on their own terms,” Karp said. “North Korea got everything they wanted.”

Based on his tweets and statements, Trump also believes he’s getting what he wants: negotiation with the North, and a move toward denuclearization.

Kim hasn’t promised that, but he did say last week that he’s done with missile and nuclear testing.

A new geological survey suggests test site may no longer be usable, because nuclear tests conducted last year caused the test site to collapse.

Whether or not Kim is earnest about negotiating peace on the peninsula could be determined as early as Friday, after he meets with Moon.

If they do arrange a meeting between Kim and Trump, it would be the first in-person meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, although previous presidents have been invited.

In the context of the United States’ history with North Korea, Karp’s prediction for that meeting is ominous.

“The United States doesn’t gain anything. What is loses is a long-term commitment to isolating and diminishing the role of North Korea,” Karp said. “[A meeting] means the international community, led by the United States, is to some degree, reducing, perhaps undermining our own goals for the past 60 years in dealing with North Korea.”

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, Trump said North Korea had already made concessions related to denuclearization.

No date has been set for a meeting between Kim and Trump, and the president also said he may walk out of a meeting, or not attend altogether.

The summit between Moon and Kim begins Thursday at 8:30 p.m. eastern time.