Injured 12-year-old boy found lying in the road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a 12-year-old who was likely hit by a car is expected to survive.

Police and fire crews responded to the 2100 block of Cromwell Drive around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for the report of a person lying in the road.

First responders arrived to find a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries, who they say appeared to have been hit by a car.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters to be treated for his injuries.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-lock-u-up.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police to ask if this case is being classified as a hit-and-run.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

