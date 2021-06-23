Independent investigation into workplace allegations at O’Connor Brewing in Norfolk to start Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An independent investigation will begin Wednesday into allegations of sexual harassment, sexism, and racism at a popular Norfolk brewery.

It comes after anonymous former employees posted allegations of a toxic work environment at O’Connor Brewing Company on social media.

The series of complaints accused managers of sexism and racism.

Earlier this week, the brewery closed while employees had diversity and sexual harassment training.

Kevin O’Connor, the owner, released a statement with plans to address the allegations. O’Connor said an independent third-party investigation will investigate the complaints posted on social media. He says the investigator has experience with workplace complaints.

The company said it will be “completely transparent with the findings.”

A ‘Speak Up’ program is now in place. Employees will also be surveyed on workplace culture and will be able to make complaints through a confidential hotline.