NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Surveillance video, phone records, and testimony from a friend and sister-in-law painted a strong case at Friday’s preliminary hearing against Adrian Lewis, 49, in the presumed death of his wife Shanita Eure-Lewis.

Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.

The first witness for the Commonwealth in a nearly five-hour hearing was Mitchell Foreman, who said he and his wife were close friends with the Lewises and attended Gethsemane Baptist Church together.

Foreman and Lewis’s sister-in-law Deidra Eure told the court similar stories about Lewis’s behavior in the months and weeks leading up to his wife’s disappearance.

They said Lewis threatened several times to kill his wife Shanita because he thought she was having an affair. However, there was no evidence presented of any affair.

In fact, Foreman testified that Lewis told him that he was cheating on his wife Shanita. When Foreman said “You can’t expect her to be faithful if you’re cheating on her,” Lewis allegedly responded, “I’m from the street, and I handle things the street way”.

Newport News police detectives told the court that Lewis had done web searches in the days leading up to and immediately after his wife’s disappearance, such as “would shooting someone in the back of the head paralyze them? What’s the sentence for murder in Virginia? And would a gunshot wound to the head cause pain?”

Lewis had said that his neighbor had shot his dog and that’s where the blood on the passenger seat of his Chevy Silverado came from. But police testified that the blood matched samples of Eure-Lewis.

Several witnesses also testified that Lewis said he was having marital problems and had threatened to kill his wife on multiple occasions. Police also testified that they found a .380 caliber cartridge casing near the windshield wipers of Lewis’s truck.

Surveillance video shows Shanita Eure Lewis alive at 9:34 the morning of July 17, getting into the Chevy truck with her husband.

But six minutes later in a Little Caesar’s parking lot, Lewis is wiping the inside of the passenger door with his wife’s legs visible on the passenger seat, motionless. She was wearing the same light-colored pantsuit she wore to church that Sunday morning, which had been visible on church surveillance video at 8:18 a.m.

About four hours later, surveillance video from a Chesapeake pawn shop shows Lewis holding two phones and selling several pieces of his wife’s jewelry.

A Newport News police detective described how multiple searches in Newport News, Chesapeake and Portsmouth found no trace of Eure-Lewis, saying they have never found her, her phone, or any evidence that she is still alive.

Federal authorities arrested Lewis early the next morning at Dulles International Airport. He was trying to board a flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Police testified that another recent web search from Lewis’s phone: Does Jamaica have extradition?