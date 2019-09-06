1  of  7
Closings
Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc Canon Virginia, Inc. Norfolk Collegiate School Portsmouth City Museums Sussex I & II Prisons VA Institute of Marine Sciences Virginia Wesleyan University

‘Impaired’ man drives truck into ocean in OBX during Hurricane Dorian

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Kill Devil Hills Police Dept.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WAVY) — Police say a 41-year-old man had to be rescued Friday afternoon after he drove his truck into the ocean during Hurricane Dorian.

Kill Devil Hills Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Arch Street.

The passenger in the truck was able to get out safely once it started to get swept away, but the driver needed to be helped out, according to police.

Officers were able to rescue the driver when they arrived to the scene. The driver was identified as 41-year-old Troy J. Topash.

Police determined Topash was impaired and arrested him. They did not say whether or not he was charged with anything.

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue secured the truck before Seto’s Towing was able to successfully get the truck out of the ocean.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded as well.

HURRICANE COVERAGE
Credit: Kill Devil Hills Police Dept.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories