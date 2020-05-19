‘I’ll kill you and gut you like a pig’: Man arrested after attempted stabbing in S.C., report says

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill and trying to stab another man in the Aynor area in South Carolina.

On May 17, officers were called to an address in the Conway area to speak with a man who reported an assault that happened the evening before, according to a report from Horry County police. The victim told police he had gone to see his friend, listed in the report as a witness, and return a phone that had been left at the victim’s home. The victim told police both the witness and the alleged suspect were standing outside talking and when the victim approached, the suspect became angry.

The victim also told police the suspect pulled out a knife, said “I’ll kill you and gut you like a pig” and tried to stab him in the stomach, the report added. The victim said he grabbed the blade of the suspect’s knife as the suspect tried to stab him again and cut his hand.

The report said officers observed “two small scabbed puncture wounds on the victim’s stomach and laceration on the victims left palm near the knuckle of his index finger” and that “the cut did appear to be relatively deep, but no lasting or permanent damage seemed to be suffered.”

Officers later responded to a Hardee’s on North Kings Highway to speak with the witness, who corroborated the victim’s story, according to the report. The witness also told police he was fearful of the suspect returning to the home and trying to retaliate.

The suspect is identified in the report as Michael Douglas Faulk, 31.

Faulk, of Conway, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 4 p.m. on Sunday and remains in the center pending a $20,000 bond.

