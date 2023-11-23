NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This Thanksgiving is a little different for Na’Zaurya “Yah-Yah” Shead’s family.

“It’s a different Thanksgiving taking pictures of my other kids without her,” Laquanda Shead, Na’Zaurya’s mother, said.

Courtesy: Shead family

The 7-year-old was hit by a car on Church Street last month. Since then, Na’Zaurya has been recovering at CHKD.

“Majority of her damage is to the back of her brain … They say her vision could possibly be gone,” Laquanda said. “She’s had her breathing tube out for two week. She is doing good with that … She will try to go to rehab soon.”

Laquanda said Na’Zaurya has a spine injury and has to wear a brace. Na’Zaurya also suffered from a pelvic injury.

“We will probably be at CHKD for six months to a year,” Laquanda said.

It means the 7-year-old won’t be at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Laquanda told 10 On Your Side she is thankful her daughter is alive.

“I’m most thankful that I get to wake up in the hospital and I still get to see her face,” she said. “Thankful for my kids. Most of all, yes I am thankful she is still here.”

The whole situation has caused Laquanda to miss a lot quality time with her other kids.

“It’s hard because I haven’t seen some of my other kids in some weeks at a time because I don’t want to leave her side,” Laquanda said. “I miss my other kids just being there with her, and thinking about how she used to be compared to now.”

Those feelings mixed with frustration that if the driver on Church Street slowed down or paid more attention, this wouldn’t be their reality.

“All it took was for someone to slow down and pay attention,” Laquanda said. “My holiday wouldn’t be this way. They still go on with their life while my life is on pause. I miss out on times with my kids. I want her to still have her life. I want her to still be a kid … Just wanting to take all her pain away for her.”

This incident has caused Laquanda to stop working, so she can be by Na’Zaurya’s side.

“I can’t work because I don’t want to leave her side,” Laquanda said. “I don’t even know how I will be able to get my kids Christmas. How will I be able to pay for my lights.”

Yah-Yah’s mother created a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. If you feel inclined to donate, you can access the fundraiser at this link.