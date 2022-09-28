HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Ian is expected to take a path west of Hampton Roads through the southeastern U.S. after slamming Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, but our area can still expect some impacts.

The powerful category 4 storm (as of Wednesday morning) is expected to have catastrophic effects when it hits the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, with sustained winds around 155 mph (just shy of a category 5) and a projected storm surge of 12-18 feet in some areas.

The storm is then expected to turn to left off the northeast coast of Florida around Jacksonville and head northwest toward the Charlotte, North Carolina, area as a tropical depression before turning post-tropical.

In Hampton Roads, we’re not expected to see significant wind impacts (it may be breezy here) from the storm (Norfolk International Airport did say flights to and from the Florida area have been impacted), but we will get steady rain over an extended period starting around Friday afternoon. It’ll stick around through about Sunday afternoon/evening.

The rain forecast is leading to some cancellations locally already, including the Suffolk Peanut Fest Parade.

We could see about 1-3 inches of rain, with some areas up to nearly four inches, Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler predicts.

The good news is the area is in need of rain (some areas such as the Eastern Shore have been under pretty significant drought conditions) so the ground should soak it up fairly quickly, mitigating any possible flooding. There could be some minor tidal flooding Sunday into Monday.

Jeremy also says that since the overall rain is spread out over about three days, it shouldn’t really have significant impacts. Things could change slightly, so be sure to follow the WAVY weather team’s coverage. Read Jeremy’s latest weather blog here.

Remember that we’re right in the busiest part of hurricane season (which goes until November 30). You can get prepared for a potential major storm in our area on WAVY’s severe weather page.

Download our weather app here.