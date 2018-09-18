Hurricane Florence: Schools announce makeup days

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local school districts are announcing school makeup days after the threat of Hurricane Florence prompted closures.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach will have virtual learning days on Oct. 8, Nov. 6 and Jan. 28. The days will make up for three of the four days missed due to Florence. The fourth day was waived by using time built into the 181-day school calendar.

Hampton City Public Schools

Beginning October 1, 2018, ten additional minutes will be added to the end of each school day through the remainder of the year.

December 19, February 15 and May 24, will now be full school days for all students and staff. These dates were originally early close days.

Chesapeake City Public Schools

Five additional minutes will be added to the high school instructional day for the first semester beginning on Monday, September 24, 2018, and ending on Friday, January 25, 2019.

If any additional events impact our schedule during first semester, additional calendar adjustments may need to be made.

Portsmouth City Public Schools

The city will turn the following early release days to full days…

October 8

October 24

December 20 (previously a Teacher/Parent Conference Day)

January 25

January 28

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

The school system is extending two early release days to full days to make up for class time lost due to Hurricane Florence.

October 19

December 19

10 On Your Side will update this page as more makeup day decisions are made.