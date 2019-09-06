Hurricane Dorian washes away portion of Avalon Pier in OBX

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WAVY) — The forceful winds of Hurricane Dorian left no part of the Outer Banks untouched on Friday.

A portion of the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills washed away in the storm, according to a post on their Facebook.

Well….we are a tad bit shorter today. Posted by Avalon Pier on Friday, September 6, 2019

Video from Cliff Dunn in the Outer Banks shows a large section of the pier missing.

Dunn was heading towards the beach to check on his own property when he spotted the damage.

Pieces of the pier were washing up on the beach from the Atlantic Ocean.

This is a developing story. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.