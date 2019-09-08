Hurricane Dorian left some marks on Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While Hampton Roads did not get a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian, the storm still managed to cause some damage.

Thanks to viewers watching at home, 10 On Your Side was able to see damage and weather that we weren’t able to get to.

From the lowest points on the Peninsula to the depths on the Southside Dorian has definitely left his mark on Hampton Roads.

In Hampton, residents by the water really saw the strength of mother nature when high winds and rain brought in high waves and tidal flooding to their residential streets.

But on the southside, the story was about the trees — many fell on any unsuspecting home or car in addition to the flooding.

In Norfolk, 10 On Your Side spoke with one woman who witnessed the damage a large branch left on her street

“There was no storm. The storm wasn’t even here yet, so I was like, I couldn’t understand why the tree was down, so we all came out and starting taking pictures of it,” said Danielle Nixon, a Norfolk resident.

The tree damaged a car and almost hit a house when it fell. Nixon says it woke her from her sleep.

“I just came running to the window and then all of a sudden, the lights were kind of flickering on and off and then all of a sudden you just heard this big boom come from over here. I didn’t know it was a tree and a transformer all falling at the same time,” said Nixon.

This was a common theme in Norfolk and in Virginia Beach where roads were blocked and some homes were destroyed.

Time-Lapse of Hurricane Dorian in Ocean View Hurricane Dorian may not have hit Hampton Roads directly, but it definitely left its mark. Check out this time-lapse video of its impact in Ocean View. Read more here: bit.ly/2lELrXj(📹:David Waters) Posted by WAVY TV 10 on Saturday, September 7, 2019

An oak tree took out power lines in South Norfolk and other areas of Chesapeake.

Thousands of residents went without power for hours as Dorian sent bands of wind gusts our way.

Waters rose in Portsmouth, especially near WAVY-TV 10 in what we call Lake WAVY.

Saturday, a lot of the destruction had been cleaned up and the water resided, but after a storm like Dorian these residents say they’ll never forget it.