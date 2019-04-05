Hunt’s recalls tomato paste due to mold concerns

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Hunt’s is recalling some tomato products due to a potential presence of mold.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a news release Thursday the recall affects 6 ounce cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added.

PHOTOS: Hunt’s Tomato Paste recall labels

The release said the cans may be damaged after the final canning process, creating the potential for mold. The parent company of Hunt’s, Conagra Brands, became aware of the issue after receiving several calls from consumers.

No other Hunt’s or Conagra Brands products have been impacted by the recall, the release said.

Consumers are being advised to either throw away the recalled tomato paste or return it to the store where it was bought. Anyone with questions can call the Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301.