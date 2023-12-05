ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Hunters for the Hungry is teaming up with the Liberty High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America for a deer donation drive on Saturday, December 9. The drive will be held at the school at 100 Minutemen Drive in Bedford from 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Donated deer will be collected for processing. Hunters for the Hungry makes processed venison available to food banks, food kitchens, and organizations that help those in need.

Since 1991, Hunters for the Hungry has distributed more than 7-million pounds of venison to those in need. That breaks down to more than 30-million individual portions of high quality protein.