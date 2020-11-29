Hunter falls out of tree stand in Newsoms, flown to trauma center for injuries

NEWSOMS, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a hunter who fell out of a tree stand in Newsoms.

Around 4:40 p.m., Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department and Boykins Fire-Rescue responded to the area of Cross Keys Road and Statesville Road for the incident.

Firefighters and medics arrived on the scene to find the hunter in the woods “well off the road,” according to officials.

The person was carried in a stokes basket by hand to the road because of the location and ground conditions.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the patient was flown to a trauma center by VCU Health Critical Care Transport Network with Boykins Fire assisting with the landing zone near the scene.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is investigating the incident.