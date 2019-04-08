Breaking News
Hundreds join Walk MS in Downtown Norfolk for record-setting day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds enjoyed the warm weather and turned out in full-force in Downtown Norfolk for Walk MS on Sunday.

Multiple sclerosis is an incurable disease that affects nearly one million people in the U.S., and roughly 6,000 in Virginia.

10 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of this annual event. This year, the WAVY Warriors team raised more than $10,000 to help fight multiple sclerosis.

10 On Your Side’s Katie Collett says the walk broke its overall fundraising record. As of Sunday afternoon, organizers say people have raised more than $88,000.

“The fact that people in our community care enough about those of us with multiple sclerosis, not only in our area, but across the country is just so heartwarming and it means the world to all of us,” said Collett.

All of the money raised goes to research, and helps patients with multiple sclerosis pay for expensive medication.

