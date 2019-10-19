Hundreds join walk in downtown Norfolk to bring awareness to human trafficking

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people walked single file through the streets of Norfolk for a united purpose, to bring an end to human trafficking.

A21 is an organization that fights human trafficking. The host of the event Helen Merjos, said each step has a purpose.

“We’re walking for freedom, we’re walking for justice, we’re walking for all the slaves all over the world,” said Merjos.

The walk started at MacArthur Center Green, Saturday morning.

According to Merjos, the number of people attending has doubled each year and bringing awareness to human trafficking is important.

“Virginia in 2019, was ranked 15th in the nation and there were over 150 cases reported and 59 were minors,” said Merjos.

Today there were more than 500 walks taking place within 24-hours in 50 different countries, Merjos said.

She hopes that even more people can join the annual walk next year.

For more information about how you can help visit: https://www.a21.org/

Stay with WAVY.com