Huff leads No. 22 Virginia past Boston College 61-49

Virginia’s Trey Murphy III (25) drives past Boston College’s CJ Felder (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Jay Huff matched his career-high with 18 points, adding eight rebounds to lead No. 22 Virginia to a 61-49 victory over Boston College.

Sam Hauser scored 17 with 10 boards to help the Cavaliers win their third straight since a defeat to top-ranked Gonzaga.

DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 14 and CJ Felder had nine points and nine rebounds for BC, which managed a season-low points.

The Eagles have lost eight of their last nine matchups against Virginia. The one victory was in January against the No. 18 and defending NCAA champion Cavaliers.