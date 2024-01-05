NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) will offer free fare on Transit Equity Day, which falls on Monday, Feb. 5.

It is the second year HRT will honor the date with free fare, applicable on all bus, light rail, ferry and paratransit services.

Transit Equity Day is a date that honors late civil rights activist Rosa Parks. Her birthday is Feb. 4. According to HRT, it is a “National Day of Action to bring attention to the importance of investing in public transit for the benefit of all citizens.”

HRT also offers four other free fare days each year. Other dates include, Earth Day in April, Juneteenth in June, and Election Day in November.

Visit gohrt.com to view schedule and trip information.