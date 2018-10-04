HRT announces route changes

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit announced it is making changes to quite a few routes, effective later this month.

According to HRT officials, the changes, which will begin Sunday, Oct. 21, are expected to help improve efficiency and effectiveness. There are some new routes, meaning a few will be eliminated.

Here’s a list of some of the October 2018 changes. Click here for the more information on the affected routes.

Route 104 Marshall Avenue

Eliminated service: 10:45 p.m.and 11:45 p.m. departures from the Newport News Transit Center. The 11:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. departures from the NET Center.

Route 105 Briarfield

The 6:12 AM work trip variant between Hampton and Newport News will have its route adjusted to improve schedule adherence.

Route 105 will no longer service the bus stop at Washington Avenue and 49th Street.

Route 107 Warwick/Denbigh Boulevard

Eliminated service: Nettles Drive (covered by Route 106), Jefferson Ave. between Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall (covered by Routes 112 and 116) and Woodside Lane (covered by Route 116).



Route 111 Jefferson Avenue

Route 111 will be adjusted to run between Thomas Nelson and end at Patrick Henry Mall. Route 111 will be adjusted to provide service within City Center (Canon Boulevard, Omni Boulevard, Rock Landing Drive and City Center Boulevard).

Eliminated: 6:25 a.m. work trip between Fishing Point and Riverside Convalescent Center



Route 114 Weaver Road

The Route 114 will be revised to provide service primarily on Mercury Blvd and eliminate most side street deviations.



Route 116 Jefferson/Lee Hall

The Route 116 will be extended to provide service to Woodside Lane. Monday-Friday service will extend to Fishing Point, Riverside Hospital and Christopher Newport University.

Eliminated: Service to Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport and Walmart.

An early morning work trip between Fishing Point and Riverside Convalescent Center will be added.



Route 119 Oyster Point

Due to low ridership this route will be eliminated.

Route 121 Williamsburg

A new trip will be added providing one morning and afternoon trip to provide service from Williamsburg Transportation Center to Newport News Shipyard (North Gate).

Route 967 Norfolk/Virginia Beach/Chesapeake/Newport News

The first morning trip from Military Highway Light Rail Station will be adjusted to depart the station 10 minutes earlier.

New! Route 972 TCC Virginia Beach to Newport News Transit Center/North Gate

This route will operate between TCC Virginia Beach campus and Newport News Transit Center via the HRBT with a stop at Indian River Park & Ride lot and Newport News Shipyard (North Gate). One morning trip and one afternoon trip will be provided Monday through Friday. Parking spaces will be available at TCC for park & ride.

Route 4 Church Street

Eliminated: Side street deviation route along Goff Street, Tidewater Drive, Princess Anne Road, Chapel Street, and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Route 9 Sewells Point Road

Eliminated: Side street deviation route along Widgeon Road, Tidewater Drive and Philpotts Road.

Route 12 Indian River Road

The timepoint at Lynnhaven and Quarter will be moved to Lynnhaven and Pleasant Valley. (This is a time keeping adjustment only, no have been changes have been made to the route.)

Route 50 Academy Park

New Sunday service will be provided via Route 50 every 60-minutes from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

New! Route 973 TCC Portsmouth to Naval Station Norfolk

This route will operate between TCC Portsmouth campus to Norfolk Naval Station. Two morning trips and two afternoon trips will be provided Monday through Friday. Parking spaces will be available at TCC for park & ride.

New! Route 974 Chesapeake Center to Naval Station Norfolk

This route will operate between Chesapeake Center (near Gabe’s Dept. Store) to Norfolk Naval Station. Two morning trips and two afternoon trips will be provided Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.