HRRJ undergoes change in temporary leadership after superintendent’s retirement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Following a unanimous vote, Hampton Roads Regional Jail has appointed their former assistant superintendent as interim superintendent.

Lt. Col. Christopher Walz was voted into the interim position on Wednesday, Jan. 15. He has served as assistant superintendent since September 2018.

Walz will be stepping in following the retirement of current Superintendent Col. David Hackworth.

Hackworth served more than 32 years with the jail and the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.

Superintendent Colonel David Hackworth

Lt. Colonel Christopher Walz Courtesy of the HRRJ Website

“Colonel Hackworth has done an outstanding job leading the Regional Jail during his tenureand while we are happy for him on a personal level, we are saddened at his retirement,” Bob Geis | HRRJA Board Chair

Walz is only working as superintendent until the position is filled on a permanent basis.

The official date for the transition in temporary leadership is March 1, 2020.

