How you can cool off in this heat

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — July’s first Monday is set to be a scorcher — and many will be looking to escape the heat wave.

A heat advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will reach the mid-90’s, with a heat index between 104-108 degrees across the region.

Officials with the City of Newport News said on Twitter residents can visit community centers, libraries and public pools as cooling locations.

Portsmouth opened several cooling stations across the city:

Portsmouth Main Library: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Churchland Library: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Cradock Library: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Manor Library: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Human Services Building: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. City Hall Lobby: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Senior Station: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Behavioral Healthcare services Building: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Portsmouth says water will be provided at each center. Pets are not allowed in the centers, with the exception of service animals.

The City of Suffolk has opened the following locations as cooling shelters:

Health & Human Services at 135 Hall Avenue during regular business hours

at 135 Hall Avenue during regular business hours Lobby of Suffolk City Hall at 442 West Washington Street

at 442 West Washington Street Any Suffolk Library Location: Morgan Memorial at 443 West Washington Street, North Suffolk at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road, or Chuckatuck at 5881 Godwin Boulevard

James City County says residents and visitors can use the following locations to cool off from this week’s heat:

Recreation Center at 5301 Longhill Road : Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Human Services Center at 5249 Olde Towne Road : Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 757-259-4200

Note: This page will be updated as more cooling centers are announced.