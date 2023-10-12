NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As temperatures start dropping, many people can expect to see their energy bill prices spike.

Cherise Newsome, Dominion Energy regional spokesperson explained why.

“So, in people’s homes, what they’re often times doing is switching back and forth between cooling and heating, and that’s when they may see spikes in the bill,” Newsome said.

She provided a solution to this problem — Dominion Energy’s online energy audit.

The audit asks customers a series of questions including: what lightbulbs they use and do they see cracks in their windows.

Based on the answers, Dominion will send people a free box of items to help customers use energy in their homes more efficiently, Newsome said.

Each box of equipment can vary depending on what each person needs, but Newsome showed an example of what customers can receive.

“Here’s an example of some of the weather stripping that you might get as well — to help seal windows and doors and other little crevices around your home — examples of other lightbulbs that you might get and a power strip,” Newsome said.

The power strip shuts off automatically when whatever is being charged is done using up energy.

In addition to those items people can get caulking to seal windows, showerheads that regulate the amount of water used and more.

Every Dominion Energy customer is able to complete the audit however there are some requirements you must meet in order to be able to get those free items.

You must live in a single-family home and must be the owner of the account with Dominion Energy.

For the full list of requirements and the energy audit quiz go to Dominion Energy.com.