HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A lot of people are hoping to take advantage of post-Christmas deals, but one local cybersecurity expert says that more scammers are trying to steal money from shoppers during this time.

“Around the holidays, a lot of things are going on, so the bad guys and girls are really taking advantage of that,” Greg Tomchick, CEO of Valor Cybersecurity, said.

He said around 75 percent of people will turn to online shopping this holiday season.

“As more people go online, there is more risk of…people being taken advantage of,” he said.

Tomchick says last year, there were about 281 million online scams.

“These folks are starting to get smarter from the bad side of things. They know what type of transaction people are doing. They are starting to learn buying habits and getting right in the middle of that,” he said.

He said the scams are getting better each year.

“We are all running around trying to get things. They will offer it as a quicker transaction process…both the good and the bad stores are leveraging that, so people go and give them the transaction and oftentimes, people get left down when it is a scam because they already paid the money. No other store has that product,” Tomchick said.