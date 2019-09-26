How property taxes would increase if Portsmouth builds a new jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If a Portsmouth judge ultimately decides to condemn the city jail, and if the city decides to build a new one, the likely method for covering the $46 million construction cost would be in the form of higher property taxes.

Judge Johnny Morrison’s Wednesday evening ruling in Circuit Court spared the jail for the time being, but ordered the condemnation of four other structures in the Civic Center complex. He expects to rule on whether to condemn the jail in the coming weeks. A jail condemnation would force the city to either make repairs or build a new one.

Portsmouth Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Spivey said in court that the city could divert money away from current capital improvement projects to pay for a new jail.

“We have school projects, fire stations, recreational facilities, projects to maintain the seawall,” on the city’s list of proposed capital improvements.

Spivey said another method would involve borrowing the money through bonds, and raising the money to repay them by increasing real estate property taxes.

Right now property owners pay $1,300 in taxes each year for every $100 thousand of tax value. To pay for the jail, that $1,300 would increase to about $1,350 each year for the next 20 given the current tax rate.

Attorneys for the city argued Wednesday that Portsmouth should just move its prisoners to Hampton Roads Regional Jail. The city already pays for a minimum of 250 beds there, but uses fewer than 50.

“This year it’s $6 million a year, whether or not those beds are filled,” Spivey said.

While Sheriff Michael Moore awaits the judge’s decision regarding the jail, the city must find new workspace for the people who work in the buildings that were ordered to be condemned by October 25.

The four buildings that surround the jail were once home to Portsmouth’s General District and Circuit Courts. Now they are used for support services for city police, including evidence storage, records and fingerprinting. Three of the buildings are attached to each other and include the Magistrate’s Office.

“We have gone out looking for rental space to move at least all the city facilities and police facilities and magistrate’s office out of the building into alternative locations,” said Deputy City Manager Robert Baldwin.

Baldwin says one possibility is property along Port Centre Parkway across from the new courthouse.

The Civic Center site is a prime waterfront location between Crawford and Water Streets. Although commercial developer Armada Hoffler withdrew a proposal for redeveloping the site several weeks ago, Baldwin says it has attracted interest for years.

“We’ve got a number of plans for that corridor of the Waterfront for over a decade, and that property has generally been shown as a mixed used redevelopment site, primarily residential, but with the opportunity for some commercial.”