‘How could someone be so heartless to do a child like that?’ Family of teen dumped in Portsmouth cemetery speaks out

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Family members say 17-year-old Nye’Tazia Hicks had a smile that would brighten up the world, and a 6-month-old son who she worshiped.

“Everybody just keeps saying I’m so strong, but like I said I don’t know how to be weak but this hurts really bad, it really does, we just want justice for my daughter,” cried Nye’Tazia’s mom, Victoria Hicks.

Victoria Hicks is heartbroken and confused after her daughter’s dead body was dumped in a Portsmouth cemetery.

“How could someone be so heartless to do a child like that?” Victoria asked.

Victoria says her daughter was shot at Charlestowne Condos, and then her body was dropped off at Evergreen Memorial Park off High Street, where police found her Saturday night.

Police say they found her with a gunshot to the upper body.

People who live across from the cemetery recalled the crime scene, and Nye’Tazia’s body lying near a tree among the gravestones.

“I just want the person that did it, to be where they need to be at, and that’s locked up somewhere,” said Shante Grant, Nye’Tazia’s father.

Victoria says Nye’Tazia’s son will now be raised be family members as a team.

“It’s devastating because I’m going to have to be the one to sit down and explain to him what happened to his mother.”

Police are still calling this a suspicious death investigation.

They have several people of interest, but nobody in custody.

The family hopes their loss is a lesson to the community, to mentor the youth and keep them away from guns.

“My child was robbed of her life, and we need justice or it’ll be the next mother standing her with the same story, it has to stop, it has to,” Victoria explained.

If you’re interested in helping the family with funeral expenses please donate here. This is the only GoFundMe page the family approves of at this time.

There will also be a vigil Thursday night at New Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Nye’Tazia’s honor.