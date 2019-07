VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Bartow Place Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch said the call came in shortly after 1 p.m.

Dispatch also reports that fire officials have the fire under control and that at least one person was injured. The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

