Hotel rooms going fast, but a few remain for Something In The Water festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s no room in the inns, hotels or motels at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend.

The Renaissance in Portsmouth is also packed.

Visit Norfolk told 10 On Your Side hotels are booked up as well, but after searching online and calling direct to local hotels, we found a couple rooms available at the Marriott Waterside in downtown Norfolk for $529 a night, plus tax. We found a room near the park and ride shuttle site in Norfolk near Military Circle.

The Spring Hill Suites by Marriott is an 8 minute walk. They had a suite with two queen size beds and a couch for $469 a night.

There were also a few rooms available in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake near the Something In The Water shuttle site.

The Hilton Garden Inn had one room available for $650 a night.

So there were rooms to be found on Wednesday afternoon, but they surely won’t be around long.

If you call and they are booked, you may have to travel a bit farther, there are also rooms in Newport News, Hampton, Smithfield and Williamsburg.