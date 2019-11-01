Honduran man who sexually abused teen also convicted of illegally reentering U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Honduran man recently convicted of sexually abusing a teenager has also been convicted of illegally reentering the United States.

Juan Carlos Gomez-Guevara, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally reentering the United States, less than two months after he was convicted in Norfolk of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 15, the Department of Justice wrote in a news release.

According to court documents, Gomez-Guevara was deported back to Honduras in May 2015 after he was found in the country illegally.

In March, he was again found in the United States when the Norfolk Police Department charged him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual assault of a child.

He was convicted of carnal knowledge in September in the local Norfolk Circuit Court.

After pleading guilty to the federal reentry charge Thursday, Gomez-Guevara now faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison. His sentencing in the federal case is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Actual sentences given by a judge typically fall below the maximum penalty.