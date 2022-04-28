ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A home was shot into early Wednesday morning on West Colonial Avenue in Elizabeth City.

In a press release Thursday morning, the Elizabeth City Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block around 2:52 a.m. after getting a call for multiple gunshots heard in the area.

Officers said the home was occupied at the time but no injuries were reported.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to call them at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.