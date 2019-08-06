Home on Mona Drive in Newport News catches fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters have extinguished an attic fire at a home on Mona Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded at 3:55 p.m. to 234 Mona Drive, off Richneck Road, and found the home heavily involved in flames, with the fire concentrated in the attic.

Chopper 10 flew over the home just after 4:30 p.m. and the flames were put out, with damage concentrated in one corner of the home.

There’s no word on injuries or what may have caused the fire at this time. Check back for updates as fire officials investigate.