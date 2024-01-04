NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local retailers are just starting to take stock of their holiday season earnings and Hampton Roads’ Retail Alliance President and CEO Jenny Crittenden told WAVY it’s been a mixed bag, “We have some respondents saying there were flat sales others reporting a nice increase and some also reporting a decrease in sales.”

Crittenden said Hampton Roads mirrors the nation so far, as reports show an overall increase in sales of 3.1%. That falls short of the predicted 3.7%.

While sales of electronics and jewelry were down, Crittenden said consumers exhibited a growing appetite for eating out. Restaurant spending increased nearly 8%. “So people were just saying ‘hey, we just want to spend time together,’ so they went out they enjoyed and had a great time enjoying restaurants across the country.”

Just ahead of the busy shopping season, the Retail Pulse, a pre-holiday poll of 54 Hampton Roads retailers predicted they would see slight sales growth.

Many merchants also reported extreme financial concerns at that time, as well as worries over staffing and inflation.

The survey of local retailers in Hampton Roads was conducted between November 15 and December 8, 2023. (Graphic provided by the Retail Alliance)

While the retail alliance is still waiting to hear from dozens of its members on how their predictions compared to reality, those who’ve already responded are moving into the new year resilient and resolved to make 2024 even better.

“They are pretty positive. Over the next six months they’re feeling pretty good about their retail sales maybe because, so far, it’s been a pretty mild winter,” Crittenden explained.

The retail alliance expects to have its official holiday sales numbers out within the next week or two. We will let you know if anything changes.