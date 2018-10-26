Hitting a high note for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

NORFOLK Va. (WAVY) – Every three minutes one person in the United States will be diagnosed with a blood cancer.

Marty Einhorn from Norfolk will be on a mission this weekend to bring light to the darkness of this disease. Sharp pains in his chest late last year led to a diagnosis of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a fairly common, but crippling form of blood cancer.

“I was just happy they figured out what was wrong with me,” Einhorn said matter-of-factly.

When chemotherapy treatments got in the way of seeing his favorite band, Tower of Power, he reached out to the group to help organize a private concert at the Attucks Theater to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Einhorn, a horn player himself, even appeared with the band on stage. The band helped raise more than $40,000 for LLS, which partially funded Einhorn’s experimental treatment, CAR T, after rounds of chemotherapy failed.

CAR T changes the patient’s T-cells, which is an immune system cell in the blood, so they will attack cancer cells. This new treatment was funded by LLS and just approved by the FDA in August 2017. In April, this treatment paid off.

“They did the scan, and there was no sign of lymphoma. It was an absolute miracle,” said Einhorn.

Now he will be there to help light the night with his neighbors through downtown Norfolk this weekend. “I had a tremendous faith in God that he was going to guide me through this. I want to save lives. I want people to have the experience that I have.”

WAVY News 10 Anchor Tom Schaad will emcee the event program at 6 p.m. The walk starts at 7 p.m. at the MacArthur Center Green.

Click here for more information or to donate.