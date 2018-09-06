Breaking News
Teacher missing in Sandbridge after helping student struggling in the water

Hiring expo for veterans being held in Norfolk on Thursday

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
norfolk job fair_284357

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Veterans looking for a career may want to stop by The Murray Center in Norfolk on Thursday. 

Several employers will be on-hand at the Norfolk Veteran and Military Hiring Expo, including Hampton Roads Transit, Virginia Beach City Public School and S.B. Ballard Construction.

Those looking to attend should dress for a job interview and bring resume copies. To pre-register for the event and see a full list of companies attending, head to this link.

The expo is scheduled to happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Murray Center located at 455 E. Brambleton Avenue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10