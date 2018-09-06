Hiring expo for veterans being held in Norfolk on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Veterans looking for a career may want to stop by The Murray Center in Norfolk on Thursday.

Several employers will be on-hand at the Norfolk Veteran and Military Hiring Expo, including Hampton Roads Transit, Virginia Beach City Public School and S.B. Ballard Construction.

Those looking to attend should dress for a job interview and bring resume copies. To pre-register for the event and see a full list of companies attending, head to this link.

The expo is scheduled to happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Murray Center located at 455 E. Brambleton Avenue.