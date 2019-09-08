Highland Springs downs Oscar Smith 13-6 in heavyweight showdown

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — In a battle between two high school football heavyweights, Highland Springs from the Richmond area defeated Oscar Smith 13-6 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Oscar Smith led 6-0 at halftime before the four-time defending Class 5 state champions came back with two unanswered touchdowns in the second half.

It was the Tigers first game under new head coach Chris Scott who came to Oscar Smith after stints at Ocean Lakes and Catholic.

Watch the highlights of the big game on WAVY.com.