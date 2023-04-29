ROANOKE, Va. (STACKER) — As businesses continue to bring their talents to the Roanoke Valley, career opportunities are sprouting across the region. From jobs in science and technology to project managing, Stacker lists the highest-paying jobs in the Roanoke area.

Stacker used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked the jobs by the average annual salary as of May 2021. The annual mean wage in Roanoke is $50,000 or 14% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying job makes around $279,000.

1. Cardiologists

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $279,210

– #23 highest among all metros

– Employment: Data not available National

– Annual mean salary: $353,970

– Employment: 18,610

– Education: nan

The highest paying job in Roanoke is a Cardiologist who makes over $200,000. A Cardiologist ranks as the No. 23 highest-paying job among all metros including Washington-DC, Arlington, Va, Alexandria, Va, and West Virginia.

2. Chief Executive, A.K.A CEO

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $220,400

– #96 highest among all metros

– Employment: 140 National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Education: Bachelor’s degree

Holding on to the second spot are Chief Executives, A.K.A CEOs. An entry-level education with a bachelor’s degree is required for this position. Chief Executives is the highest-ranking person in a company and their main roles include making the long-term decision for the business’s success.

3. Psychiatrists

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $209,400

– #84 highest among all metros

– Employment: Data not available National

– Annual mean salary: $249,760

– Employment: 25,520

– Education: Doctoral/Professional

During the pandemic, the demand for psychiatrists and mental health specialists increased. Psychiatrists are medical doctors who specialize in mental illnesses and disorders. They diagnose patients, prescribe medicine, and are responsible for analyzing the mental and psychical aspects of psychological challenges.



4. Family Medicine Physicians

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $200,310

– #218 highest among all metros

– Employment: 300 National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Education: Doctoral/Professional Degree

Family Medicine Physicians make an annual salary of $200,310. The job requires a doctoral or professional degree and typically works in hospitals and offices where they diagnose injuries, order tests, and more. They can also determine test results and see patients for general health maintenance.



5. General Internal Medicine Physicians

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $197,900

– #112 highest among all metros

– Employment: 300 National

– Annual mean salary: $242,190

– Employment: 58,260

– Education: Doctoral/Professional Degree

With over 50,000 people employed in the field, this job requires a doctoral or professional degree. General Internal Medicine professionals diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment for various diseases and injuries of the internal organ system.



6. Dentists, general

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $150,420

– #253 highest among all metros

– Employment: 180 National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Education: Doctoral/Professional Degree

Some believe that Dentists only check your teeth and provide you with oral care tips. However, Dentists are qualified to treat oral infections and diseases that affect your teeth. They also can repair or extract teeth to insert new ones.

7. Marketing Managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $144,140

– #60 highest among all metros

– Employment: 110 National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

As marketing becomes a popular job for Gen Z, this career option requires a level of organization and technique. Marketing Managers not only work on campaigns, but they also work to advertise and promote their clients. They make business decisions and develop strategies for social media, campaigns, advertisements, and more.



8. Financial managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– #133 highest among all metros

– Employment: 370 National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Financial Managers are great with numbers and their job consists of compiling numbers for analyzing data. These managers are responsible for the financial health of a company or their clients. Financial Managers also develop financial plans and create financial reports.



9. Computer & Information Systems Managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $131,690

– #180 highest among all metros

– Employment: 160 National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Computer and Information System Managers normally work in the technology (IT) department and work on developing computer-related activities. They supervise computer-related activities, install software, and work to develop solutions for IT issues.

10. Personal Financial Advisors

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $125,680

– #64 highest among all metros

– Employment: 220 National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Personal Financial Advisors work with clients to assist with financial advice. They help develop strategies in plans to assist their clients in meeting their financial goals. They also assist their clients with taxes and meet long-term financial stability.

11. Architectural & engineering managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $125,520

– #273 highest among all metros

– Employment: 120 National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Architectural and Engineering Managers create plans for the development of new projects and designs. These projects can range from commercial to residential and lead research projects to produce new products.

12. Sales Engineers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $124,110

– #26 highest among all metros

– Employment: Data not available National

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Sale Engineers are known for their work in the industrial and commercial markets. They are responsible for presenting products that would be beneficial to client business. Sale Engineers create presentations, manage bills, and deliver products.

13. Lawyers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $123,770

– #127 highest among all metros

– Employment: Data not available National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Education: Doctoral/Professional Degree

Lawyers represent their clients in legal settings while upholding and maintaining the law. They provide legal advice for their clients and represent them in court. Every lawyer must pass the Bar Examination before they are admitted to the bar of a jurisdiction.

14. Human Resources Managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $123,130

– #114 highest among all metros

– Employment: 140 National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Human Resources Managers are responsible for the human resources (HR) department function. They also have a role in recruitment, the hiring process, payroll, benefits, and training. They are responsible for developing and implementing human resources policies. Human Resource Managers normally assist with employee issues and problem-solving.

15. Sales Managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $122,390

– #184 highest among all metros

– Employment: 170 National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

A Sales Manager oversees local and regional sales while promoting advertisement promotions, and campaigns. They are responsible for budgeting and preparing sales projections. Sale Managers also track the sale activity and coordinate training for new sales representatives.

16. Pharmacists

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $121,650

– #202 highest among all metros

– Employment: 350 National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Education: Doctoral/Professional Degree

Pharmacists are also healthcare professionals who are responsible for providing medications to patients. They can even conduct health and wellness screenings and provide immunizations.

17. Medical & Health Services Managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $119,170

– #96 highest among all metros

– Employment: 400 National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

With only approximately 400 employees in the Star City, Medical and Health Service Managers are responsible for developing and implementing policies that are in association with the law. They organize and maintain the quality of patient care and for some positions, a master’s degree is required.

18. Purchasing Managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– #125 highest among all metros

– Employment: 40 National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Purchasing Managers buy supplies needed for daily activities and manage all supply relations. They are responsible for keeping track of all receipts and coordinating their purchases through inventory needs.

19. Industrial Production Managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $114,480

– #146 highest among all metros

– Employment: 120 National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Industrial Production Managers take on the responsibility of analyzing production data and writing reports. They assure that all safety guidelines are followed, hire employees, and train workers.

20. Physician Assistants

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $113,880

– #179 highest among all metros

– Employment: 270 National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Education: Master’s Degree

Physician Assistants are normally employed at hospitals, outpatient centers, and nursing homes. They spend a lot of time undertaking routine communications and giving patients medical information and physical exams.

21. Farm & Home Management Educators

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $109,110

– #1 highest among all metros

– Employment: 80 National

– Annual mean salary: $58,040

– Employment: 10,620

– Education: Master’s Degree

In Roanoke, agriculture and farms can be found across the Roanoke Valley. Farm and Home Management Educators are the No. 1 highest-paying jobs in the metro areas. Their primary role is to instruct and advise people and families who are embedded in agriculture. They sometimes demonstrate procedures and conduct research to advance agriculture activities this includes agricultural processes, pest management, and food safety.

22. Optometrists

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $105,810

– #159 highest among all metros

– Employment: 30 National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Education: Doctoral/Professional Degree

Optometrists, aka, eye doctors, provide vision care to patients. They use a variety of tools and technology to complete eye examinations and diagnoses. Optometrists can identify signs of diseases, or injury, and provide corrective lenses.

23. Nurse practitioners

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $104,390

– #310 highest among all metros

– Employment: 310 National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Education: Master’s degree

A Nurse Practitioner is a medical professional who provides primary care to patients while performing initial examinations including physical exams. Approximately 300 Nurse Practitioners are employed in Roanoke and have a national annual mean salary of $118,040.

24. General & Operations Managers

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $104,130

– #171 highest among all metros

– Employment: 2,430 National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Education: Bachelor’s Degree

At No. 171 for the highest paying job among the metros, a General and Operations Manager is responsible for formulating and implementing policies while managing daily operations. They set goals and provide analytical decisions and support for customer negotiations, pricing actions, and more.

25. Education Administrators, Postsecondary

Roanoke, VA

– Annual mean salary: $100,790

– #126 highest among all metros

– Employment: 70 National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Education: Master’s Degree

The role of Education Administrations can vary depending on the department. They have a role in student services, academics, and research at colleges and universities. Education Administrators are responsible for overseeing aspects of teaching and learning on campuses.