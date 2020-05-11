High school Class of 2020 celebrated through ‘adopt a senior’ Facebook group

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus cut short the last year of high school for local seniors.

That means missing out on important milestones like prom and graduation — but the Hampton Roads community is making sure the Class of 2020 gets the recognition seniors deserve.

Graduates are being celebrated through a new Facebook group that’s honoring seniors from across the 757 by surprising them with gifts.

“It has been exciting to see some joy come to these seniors who’ve had this time robbed from them,” said Simone Jefferson, one of the group administrators.

Parents from across Hampton Roads are putting their seniors up for “virtual adoption” What happens next is heartwarming.

Complete strangers are showering high school seniors with support and goodies. It’s all happening in the Adopt a Senior 2020 Hampton Roads Facebook group.

“I’ve gotten keychains, picture frames, gift cards, money,” said Ayana Carter, a senior at Bruton High School in York County.

Once a parent posts a picture of their senior, another member in the group “adopts” them.

“It’s been really a joy to see everyone working together,” said Tiona Green, the group’s creator. “Within two days, seniors started receiving gifts at their doors, signs on their lawn.”

Green’s daughter is also a senior in Williamsburg.

She said she wanted to do something to make sure graduates weren’t forgotten.

“When it first happened it was devastating. I just finished my basketball career and I didn’t get to say bye to my friends either,” said senior Kenizjha Jackson.

Jackson said the group means so much during this time.

“It was more like the brightest part of my day. I would come in the house and just start smiling,” she said.

The group is not only helping high school seniors but the community, too.

“This has been the connection for those who are now at home and confined, so this is an outlet for everyone just to say ‘we’re all here.’ We’re in this and we will get through this together,” said Natalie Baker, the group’s mediator.

There are more than 2,400 members and the group continues to grow. Administrators ask for patience as they try to approve all of the member requests to join.

