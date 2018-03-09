Herring: iTunes and puppy scams continue costing Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Mark Herring says scams involving iTunes and puppies are continuing to affect people living in Virginia.

Herring says there have been continual complaints from people who thought they were buying a puppy from an online breeder — only to find out it was a scam and there was no dog.

These people often times were paying hundreds of dollars for the puppies, and had costs like “transportation insurance.”

Herring’s office said in a news release Friday that red flags for this scam include stock photos, exotic or designer breeds offered at significant discounts, and poorly constructed websites.

The iTunes scam, on the other hand, features a new twist on something old.

A scammer will call claiming to be from a utility company — or even the IRS — demanding payment from an iTunes gift card or another prepaid gift card. This is all to resolved some fabricated issue or debt, according to Herring’s office.

Once the cards are transferred, they are impossible to recover.

“The best advice I can give Virginians is to trust your instincts, remember that nobody gives anything away for free, and that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Herring said in a statement.