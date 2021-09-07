Herring holding gun violence prevention roundtable in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is holding a gun violence prevention roundtable on Tuesday in Norfolk.

Law enforcement and community leaders will join with gun violence prevention advocates and other at 10 a.m. at Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center.

They’re expected to talk about community-based gun violence prevention programs currently underway and what additional programs might be needed to curb violence.

The Virginia General Assembly approved Herring’s request this summer for $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to go toward gun violence prevention programs in the commonwealth.