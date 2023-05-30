VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Every year, 10 On Your Side co-sponsors the Heroes at Home Military Spouse of the Year with Flagship Newspaper.

All eight of the finalist had amazing resumes, but one stuck out. Ann Marie Hamrick, whose husband is stationed at JEB Little Creek Fort Story, earned this year honor.

Hamrick worked with local organizations to make certain that troops had nutritious meals, and organized several annual events for soldiers and their families.

10 On your Side’s, very own Tom Schaad spoke at the event.