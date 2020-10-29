Hermitage Museum to host 2 day ‘Women In Music’ event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hermitage Museum & Gardens and Nora Schnoor will be hosting a special two-night Women in Music event in November.

The show will include live musical performances and inspirational guest speakers on Friday, November 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

Very limited tickets are available for each evening at TheHermitageMuseum.org. Hermitage Members are $12 and Non-Members are $15.

“The event is primarily geared toward individuals ages 15-40 who identify as women and would love the opportunity to connect with and be inspired by professional women working in the music industry,” said museum officials in a statement released Thursday.

“‘Women in Music’ will take place outside, under a tent, with socially-distanced seating along the banks of the Lafayette River. Capt’n Crabby will have food available for sale each evening and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.”

The lineup includes four musicians and 10 music professionals working in Virginia:

Musicians

Octavia Mills

Jovi Espina

Community Witch

Miscelanyus

Speakers

Janice Chandler – Founder and Lead of Runnin’ Shine

Kathie Moore – Co-President of More Music Group

Adriane “Lady-A” Davis Vaughn – CEO of House of Bertha Entertainment

Jessica Gordon – Co-Owner of Broadberry Entertainment Group & President of Independent Promoter Alliance

Shelly Milam-Ratliff – Vocal Music Department Chair at The Governor’s School for the Arts

Tiffany Johnson-Wiggins/Tiff the Gift – Hip hop recording artist & featured in the Netflix documentary Underdogs

Alison Burdick – Marketing Manager for The Bowery Presents Mid-Atlantic

Sonja Morrell – On-Air Personality for 106.9 The Fox. Marketing Director for 106.9 The Fox and FM99

Hosts

Theressa Brown – On-Air Talent for 95.7 R&B

Grace Garvin – CEO of Brink Records, Executive Producer of East Coast Music Conference and International Independent Music Video Awards



Miscelanyus | Jovi Espina

(Courtesy: Hermitage Museum)

