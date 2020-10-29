Hermitage Museum to host 2 day ‘Women In Music’ event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hermitage Museum & Gardens and Nora Schnoor will be hosting a special two-night Women in Music event in November.

The show will include live musical performances and inspirational guest speakers on Friday, November 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

Very limited tickets are available for each evening at TheHermitageMuseum.org. Hermitage Members are $12 and Non-Members are $15.

“The event is primarily geared toward individuals ages 15-40 who identify as women and would love the opportunity to connect with and be inspired by professional women working in the music industry,” said museum officials in a statement released Thursday.

“‘Women in Music’ will take place outside, under a tent, with socially-distanced seating along the banks of the Lafayette River. Capt’n Crabby will have food available for sale each evening and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.”

The lineup includes four musicians and 10 music professionals working in Virginia:

Musicians

  • Octavia Mills
  • Jovi Espina
  • Community Witch
  • Miscelanyus

Speakers

  • Janice Chandler – Founder and Lead of Runnin’ Shine
  • Kathie Moore – Co-President of More Music Group
  • Adriane “Lady-A” Davis Vaughn – CEO of House of Bertha Entertainment
  • Jessica Gordon – Co-Owner of Broadberry Entertainment Group & President of Independent Promoter Alliance
  • Shelly Milam-Ratliff – Vocal Music Department Chair at The Governor’s School for the Arts
  • Tiffany Johnson-Wiggins/Tiff the Gift – Hip hop recording artist & featured in the Netflix documentary Underdogs
  • Alison Burdick – Marketing Manager for The Bowery Presents Mid-Atlantic
  • Sonja Morrell – On-Air Personality for 106.9 The Fox. Marketing Director for 106.9 The Fox and FM99

Hosts

  • Theressa Brown – On-Air Talent for 95.7 R&B
  • Grace Garvin – CEO of Brink Records, Executive Producer of East Coast Music Conference and International Independent Music Video Awards
Miscelanyus | Jovi Espina
(Courtesy: Hermitage Museum)

