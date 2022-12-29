HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday season is wrapping up. Here’s what to do once you are ready to pack up the decorations, and get rid of the Christmas tree in your home.

Take a careful look at city protocols for tree disposal and find out what to do to safely dispose of the tree in your area. The list will be updated as cities release this year’s instructions.

Chesapeake

Place your tree on the curb on your scheduled garbage day. Be sure to remove the stand, ornaments, lights, and other decorations from the tree before the free pickup. You do not need to schedule a bulk pickup, or pay for removal.

Norfolk

Between December 27 and January 27, place the tree on the curb on a regular trash collection day for free pickup. Be sure to remove the stand, ornaments, lights, and other decorations from the tree. Or, drop off the tree at the Norfolk Waste Management Facility located at 1176 Pineridge Road between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The trees will be recycled.

Poquoson

Drop Christmas trees off in the back right-hand corner of the Municipal Pool parking lot, located at 16 Municipal Drive. Trees are accepted from December 25 to January 20. Be sure to remove the stand, lights, bulbs, and other decorations from the tree.

Suffolk

Christmas trees and boxes will be collected during a special collection period that runs from December 27 through January 6. Place the trees and boxes on the curb on the residence’s regular collection date. Boxes do not need to be broken down for collection.

Note, the pick-up during the special collection period will not count towards the 12 free special collections available. If you place your tree and boxes out after January 7, it will count as a special collection.

For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Drop your tree curbside to be collected on your regularly scheduled trash collection day. Be sure to remove the stand, lights, ornaments, and other decorations from the tree.

Residents can also take their trees to local drop-off points.

Landfill and Resource Recovery Center

Take your tree to the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, located at 1989 Jake Sears Rd. The tree must be free of the stand and other decorations. It will be chipped and used for mulch.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

Between December 27 and January 6, take your bare, live-cut tree to the designated spot in the Aquarium’s East Parking Lot. The Aquarium is located at 717 General Booth Blvd. This drop-off will support marine-focused conservation.

For more information, click here.

Chicho’s 29th Street

Instead of curbside pick up, take your tree to Chicho’s 29th Street, located at 2820 Pacific Avenue. The annual Christmas Tree Drive will continue until January 7. When you donate your tree, get a coupon for a large pizza. The tree will go to battling dune erosion on the Outer Banks.

For more information, click here.

York County

Drop your tree roadside before 7 a.m. from January 9 until January 13. Be sure to remove all decorations, tinsel, stands, etc.