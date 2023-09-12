HENRY CO., Va. (WFXR) – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in connection with the 2016 killing of Everett Odell Bivins Jr.

Bivins Jr. was found dead at an abandoned home on Appalachian Drive, in the Fieldale area, on August 8, 2016. Prior to his death, he had been reported missing.

A press conference was held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. There, Sheriff Wayne Davis and Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester announced a grand jury indicted Kenneth Edward Gearhart on charges of aggravated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon. Gearhart is already serving 95 years in prison on drug charges.

Sheriff Davis credits the relentless work of Lt. Thomas Kelley and the additional resources provided by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for helping solve the case.