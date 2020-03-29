Henrico County reports 18 new cases of coronavirus at rehabilitation & healthcare center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are 18 new cases of coronavirus at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center as of Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37.
There have also been two new deaths at the center related to the virus, bringing the number of deaths up to eight.
