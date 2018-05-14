Healthy Habits: The Mind Diet

Research is still underway, but initial results indicate the MIND Diet may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and slow the decline in brain function that can happen with age. The diet is a combination of the Mediterranean Diet and the DASH Diet, which is designed to lower blood pressure.

According to Dr. Robert Palmer, Director of the Gennnan Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology at EVMS, the long standing connection between dementia and heart disease is one biological reason the MIND Diet may be effective in preventing impairment of cognition. It targets nutritional factors that help reduce the risk of inflammation that just may include blood vessels in the brain.

MIND stands for Mediterranean Intervention for Neurogenerative Delay. The diet consists mainly of green leafy vegetables, berries, nuts, beans, olive oil, whole grains and meats like fish and poultry. According to Katie McDonough, the Program and Public Policy Director for the Alzheimer’s Association, these foods have been shown to possibly delay cognitive decline or help improve our cognitive well being up to 30 to 35%.

The MIND Diet was created by researchers at Rush University in Chicago and a large clinical trial is underway to confirm whether or not people who adhere to this diet are less likely to develop dementia as they age. Early study outcomes are promising. Regardless, the MIND food plan is wholesome and easy to follow.

