Healthy Habits: The Flexitarian Diet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This month, we have researched a diet for the heart and a diet for the brain. In the last of the three-part series Healthy Habits: Diets for Life, we focused on a diet for the waistline.

The Flexitarian Diet has been around for nearly a decade, but very recently became highly recommended by dietitians and nutritionists for weight loss and optimal health.

It was created by Chicago based registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. The Flexitarian Diet is made up of five food groups: the “new” meat such as tofu, lentils and beans along with fruits and vegetables, whole grains, dairy and sugar and spice. However, beef, chicken, pork and seafood are not off the menu. Blatner’s philosophy is “Eat more plants and do the best you can.”

Mark Williams, of Chesapeake, was suffering with health complications like high blood pressure and increased cholesterol as a result of his weight. Last year, he decided to make a change.

He began working with Jim White, a registered dietitian and fitness specialist, eating along the Flexitarian guidelines and exercising regularly. Mark has lost 95 pounds, cut his body fat in half and is no longer taking his medication.

According to Jim, optimal weight loss and overall health and wellness is achieved with 80 percent focus on the proper nutrition and 20 percent on exercise.

If you are interested in learning more about the diet, find recipes and how to follow flex guidelines, visit www.dawnjacksonblatner.com.