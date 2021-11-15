WHO warns of impending global syringe shortage, Franklin man with diabetes already reporting issues

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — With nearly seven billion people getting two doses (at least) of the COVID-19 vaccine globally, the World Health Organization sent out a warning there could be a syringe shortage on the horizon if manufacturing isn’t increased.

Franklin resident Brian Beachum says he’s already having trouble getting the syringes he needs to administer insulin for his diabetes.

Beachum ran into the problem when he went to restock on syringes two weeks ago. His usual pharmacy was completely out. Beachum went to a second national chain pharmacy, they were also out of the syringes he needs. When the third large pharmacy was also out, Beachum started to worry.

“It was scary,” said Beachum. “It’s the only way that I can live is to inject the insulin into my body with these syringes. Never in my life have I ever had a problem obtaining syringes.”

The Walmart, Rite Aid and Walgreens in Franklin were all reportedly out of the syringes Beachum needs.

He started making calls. Thankfully, the Franklin Hometown Pharmacy was able to get a box to Beachum the next day.

We reached out to Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid to get more information on the scale of this reported shortage and what’s causing it. We have not heard back at the time of this publication.