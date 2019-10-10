‘We’re not addicts or criminals’: The other side of opioids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — People who use opioids every day in Hampton Roads as part of pain management say there’s more to opioids than crime, deadly synthetic drugs and lives cut short.

An area woman says she’s been taking Percocet and muscle relaxers to overcome ongoing pain from back surgeries, rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions.

“Both of my discs were blown out. In fact the neurosurgeon said I had the biggest herniations he had ever seen,” she said. “It’s a fight just to get out of bed and try to live a semi-normal life.”

We’re calling this woman Rose. Her pain medication is prescribed by a doctor, whom she has to see every 30 days.

“My pill count every month is on point, my drug screens come back clear as they’re supposed to.”

But even with a doctor’s prescription, Rose faces stigma in places you might not expect.

“A lot of us are being treated as drug-seeking addicts when we’re not. When we go to fill our prescriptions there’s still this stigma, even from pharmacists.”

Rose doesn’t want to reveal her identity because she’s not only living in pain, she’s living in fear. Percocet pills fetch $10 each or more on the street.

“People get robbed for their pain medication. (When they’re) leaving your average Rite Aid, Walgreens or whatever, when they know that people have a count of like 180 pills. It’s quite a bit of money. You can turn around and sell that on the street.

Rose says she’s been approached by someone who was willing to buy her pills, but didn’t make the sale.

“It was somebody I worked with and honestly it’s not a route I want to go down. I need my pain medication. It’s also illegal. I kind of like staying out of jail.”

On Friday, Rose talks about how the stigma that surrounds pain management can keep you from getting a job, plus her interesting take on the long list of opioid lawsuits across America against Big Pharma.